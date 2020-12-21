 Skip to main content
Police make arrest in alleged sex assault of 6-year-old girl who was outside playing
Police make arrest in alleged sex assault of 6-year-old girl who was outside playing

A 59-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Friday for the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl while she was outside playing near Northwest 48th and West Adams streets one day last month. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the girl's mother made a report to police on Dec. 14, saying her daughter told her she had been touched inappropriately a few weeks earlier while playing outside at a friend's house.

Rafael Lomeli

Rafael Lomeli

Police arrested Rafael Lomeli on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

He hasn't yet been charged.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

