Police make 2 more arrests in connection to search at north Lincoln home

Police say they have made two additional arrests in connection to a Nov. 1 search of a north Lincoln home that turned up a cache of drugs and guns after an abandoned 911 call sent officers there.

That day, police arrested Jose DeLira, 47, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short shotgun and money while violating drug laws.

Officer Erin Spilker said two other men who live there now are in jail, too.

Joseph Gandara, 36, was booked into jail Monday on possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony, a short shotgun and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

Roger Vaughn, 45, turned himself in early Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a short shotgun and money while violating drug laws.

It started at about 5:10 a.m., when officers went to check out the call, which traced to a home on North 48th Street near Gladstone Street and talked to two people in the home.