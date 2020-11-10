 Skip to main content
Police make 2 more arrests in connection to search at north Lincoln home
Police make 2 more arrests in connection to search at north Lincoln home

Police say they have made two additional arrests in connection to a Nov. 1 search of a north Lincoln home that turned up a cache of drugs and guns after an abandoned 911 call sent officers there.

That day, police arrested Jose DeLira, 47, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short shotgun and money while violating drug laws.

Officer Erin Spilker said two other men who live there now are in jail, too.

Joseph Gandara

Joseph Gandara, 36, was booked into jail Monday on possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony, a short shotgun and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

Roger Vaughn, 45, turned himself in early Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a short shotgun and money while violating drug laws. 

It started at about 5:10 a.m., when officers went to check out the call, which traced to a home on North 48th Street near Gladstone Street and talked to two people in the home.

Police didn't find an emergency but said they saw drug paraphernalia and smelled marijuana, so they got a warrant to search.

Police said the search turned up boxes of smoking pipes, baggies and scales, $4,521 in cash and $5,660 in counterfeit money, nearly 4½ pounds of marijuana, 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, almost a half-pound of an unknown white substance and 194 pills, most of them controlled substances. 

Police also allegedly found six handguns and six long guns, one of them an illegal short shotgun, in a shared area in the home.

+1 
Roger Vaughn

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

