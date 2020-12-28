Police: Machete-wielding man arrested on Christmas Eve at Lincoln Walmart a convicted felon

Police said a machete-wielding man who caused last-minute shoppers to be forced out of the northeast Lincoln Walmart on Christmas Eve was agitated about not getting a receipt for the machete he just bought.

Police were called to the Walmart at 3400 N. 85th St. at about 4:45 p.m.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said police found Jeremiah Coleman, 35, inside the store. Vigil said employees told officers Coleman had been aggressive toward employees, threatening to beat and kill them, all while holding the knife.

Police negotiated with Coleman for about 40 minutes before taking him into custody without incident. They arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Vigil said Coleman is a convicted felon who cannot legally possess a machete.

