Lincoln police are investigating to determine if Najim Al-Nori, the 29-year-old killed in a car crash Tuesday night, grabbed the steering wheel from his passenger seat and turned the vehicle into a tree.
Al-Nori died at the scene of the crash, 70th Street and Victory Park Drive, across the street from CHI St. Elizabeth. The driver, 37-year-old Jacqueline Burton, was taken to Bryan West Campus for treatment of serious, but non-lifethreatening injuries.
In a search warrant, Lincoln Police Sgt. Derek Dittman said two people who came upon the scene of the crash and tried to help the victims reported that Burton told them that she was arguing with Al-Nori, her boyfriend, when he grabbed the steering wheel and turned the vehicle into a tree.
According to court documents, police had not been able to interview Burton as of Thursday. She remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, hospital officials said.
Earlier, police said alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash.
The crash was reported just before midnight as the 2003 Saturn L Series sedan was headed north on 70th Street.
Police are reviewing phones found in the vehicle as well as the sedan's airbag data.