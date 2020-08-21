 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking for who threw Molotov cocktails at Lincoln man's home
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Police looking for who threw Molotov cocktails at Lincoln man's home

{{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking for the person who lobbed three Molotov cocktails at a home in the Clinton neighborhood early Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened around 2:30 a.m.

Later that morning, a 33-year-old man who lives near 32nd and Potter streets reported someone had thrown makeshift explosives at his house and his neighbor's.

His neighbor told police her 15-year-old son was in the living room when he heard a loud bang and looked out to see the front porch on fire. They were able to put out the fire themselves, but there was damage to the porch and a baby bouncer seat.

Spilker said it appears to be a targeted incident that spilled over to the neighbor's house. The investigation is ongoing.

Judge sends Lincoln teen to prison for shooting from vehicle at carload of teens
Omaha-area teacher accused of molesting women, girl
State Patrol solves case of the abandoned tank on an I-80 on-ramp

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News