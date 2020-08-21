Police looking for who threw Molotov cocktails at Lincoln man's home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking for the person who lobbed three Molotov cocktails at a home in the Clinton neighborhood early Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened around 2:30 a.m.

Later that morning, a 33-year-old man who lives near 32nd and Potter streets reported someone had thrown makeshift explosives at his house and his neighbor's.

His neighbor told police her 15-year-old son was in the living room when he heard a loud bang and looked out to see the front porch on fire. They were able to put out the fire themselves, but there was damage to the porch and a baby bouncer seat.

Spilker said it appears to be a targeted incident that spilled over to the neighbor's house. The investigation is ongoing.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.