Police looking for 3 people spotted rifling through cars in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln police are looking for three people spotted rifling through cars early Thursday in the area of South 84th and A streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said a woman who lives in the area on Cobblestone Drive called police after she got an alert from her home security system just after 5 a.m. and saw three men in her neighbor’s driveway trying to get into a parked car.

When police got to the area, they found one suspect who matched the woman’s description and chased him. He got away, but police used a dog to try to track him and found a backpack that had been ditched. Spilker said investigators were using the video surveillance and the items found in the backpack to try to identify the suspects.

She said police were aware of five larcenies from cars in the area so far Thursday morning.

