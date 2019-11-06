Police say they are looking for a pair of thieves who stole checks and money orders from rent drop boxes at four northeast Lincoln apartment buildings.
Sgt. Angela Sands said video surveillance captured a man and woman fishing the payments out of the boxes early Saturday between 1 and 2 a.m.
The four complexes hit — Cheever Apartments, Sunridge Apartments, College Park Apartments and Chateau Club Apartments — all are in the area of 84th and O.
Sands said police still were working to determine how many victims there were and how many checks were taken.
She asked anyone with information to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger.