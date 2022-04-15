Police looking for man who fired gun in north Lincoln

Police are looking for a suspect who they say fired a gun amid in altercation in north Lincoln on Thursday.

Lincoln Police Department Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were dispatched to a residence near 27th and Potter streets at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where a man said another man he knew tried to enter his home through a window before an argument ensued in the resident's front lawn.

Vollmer said the suspect, an acquaintance of the resident, fired a gun toward the dirt amid the confrontation. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one was injured in the incident, Vollmer said, and a search for the suspect in ongoing.

The alleged shooter, who police did not identify, is not a threat to the general public, Vollmer said.

