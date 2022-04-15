 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Police looking for man who fired gun in north Lincoln

  • 0

Police are looking for a suspect who they say fired a gun amid in altercation in north Lincoln on Thursday. 

Lincoln Police Department Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were dispatched to a residence near 27th and Potter streets at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where a man said another man he knew tried to enter his home through a window before an argument ensued in the resident's front lawn.

Vollmer said the suspect, an acquaintance of the resident, fired a gun toward the dirt amid the confrontation. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one was injured in the incident, Vollmer said, and a search for the suspect in ongoing.

The alleged shooter, who police did not identify, is not a threat to the general public, Vollmer said.

Lincoln to pay $110,000 for external review of police department's culture
Watch now: Celebrating the joys of cycling at Lincoln school's bike rodeo
Hoskins woman caught with 100 grams of meth in Lincoln, police say
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of teen's murder

Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of teen's murder

Majdal Elias, an admitted drug dealer, already is serving 19 to 33 years in prison on drug and gun charges. Now, at his sentencing in May, he'll face another 33 years to life for the 2019 murder of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

Watch Now: Related Video

On eastern front line: Ukrainian troops are expecting a major Russian offensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News