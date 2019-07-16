A 35-year-old woman who lives in the Air Park area heard something in her kitchen early Tuesday and found a man in her home, police say.
It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Officer Angela Sands said the man grabbed the woman's purse and ran when the woman went to see what the noise had been.
Around the same time a call sent police to her house, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy in the area stopped a Chevy Tahoe for having a headlight out. The deputy noticed the driver, 33-year-old Ivan Kenyon of 3422 St. Paul Ave., seemed nervous, and learned that police wanted to talk to Kenyon on an unrelated burglary.
Sands said Lincoln police went to U.S. 34 and West Silverado Court, just north of the Kawasaki Motors plant, where Kenyon was stopped and found the woman's purse in his SUV along with a crow bar and flash light.
Kenyon was taken to jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and an earlier attempted burglary.
Police said he had gotten in through an unlocked sliding door.