Police: Lincoln woman near 42nd and Normal reported indecent exposure

Lincoln police are looking for video that may help them identify the man who exposed himself Friday to a 24-year-old woman going to her home near 42nd Street and Normal Boulevard.

Sgt. Angela Sands said the woman told police she had parked and was getting out of her car at about 9:30 p.m. when a stranger approached between two vehicles, pulled his pants to his knees and shined a flashlight on his genitals.

When she ran to her apartment, he started to follow but she got inside safely.

Sands said the woman described him as a white man in his 30s, 5-foot-7, heavier set, with dark brown hair and a beard.

She said police are looking for anyone who may have noticed him entering or leaving the area.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

