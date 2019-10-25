A 33-year-old parolee is back in prison and facing a new felony charge after being caught with a cache of weapons Thursday morning.
Officer Angela Sands said Darrell Potter Jr. of Lincoln had been on parole for burglary on a 2011 York County conviction when his parole officer got a tip he had firearms in his bedroom. Police assisted with the search and found a shotgun in his closet, a rifle under his bed, four knives and a hatchet. Convicted felons aren’t legally allowed to possess guns or other weapons.
Sands said Potter was cited on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, his parole was revoked and he was returned to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.