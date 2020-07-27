Police: Lincoln man says two men entered his home with a gun, robbed him Sunday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 47-year-old Lincoln man told police that two men, one of whom was armed, came in his home through an open door over the lunch hour Sunday and beat and robbed him.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sumner Street.

The victim told police one of the two men struck him in the face with the gun, cutting him, before they took off with his Yocum electric bike, phone, wallet, DVD player and DVDs.

Officers processed the scene, canvassed the area and spoke with witnesses, Spilker said.

She said they were working to determine the connection between the victim and the men responsible and that the investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.