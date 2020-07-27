You are the owner of this article.
Police: Lincoln man says two men entered his home with a gun, robbed him Sunday afternoon
Police: Lincoln man says two men entered his home with a gun, robbed him Sunday afternoon

A 47-year-old Lincoln man told police that two men, one of whom was armed, came in his home through an open door over the lunch hour Sunday and beat and robbed him.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sumner Street.

The victim told police one of the two men struck him in the face with the gun, cutting him, before they took off with his Yocum electric bike, phone, wallet, DVD player and DVDs.

Officers processed the scene, canvassed the area and spoke with witnesses, Spilker said.

She said they were working to determine the connection between the victim and the men responsible and that the investigation is ongoing. 

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

