Police: Lincoln man killed in stabbing on Friday night

An apparent altercation over a bicycle led up to the death of a Lincoln man on Friday evening, Lincoln police said.
Officers responding to a call found the 26-year-old stabbing victim in the alley behind a convenience store at 27th and Dudley streets just before 9 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
In a news release, police said a witness described seeing the victim and another man involved in an altercation over a bicycle in front of the store before the stabbing was reported.
Police said the two men knew one another, but as of late Friday evening, no arrests had been reported.
Investigators worked at the scene for several hours, conducting interviews, checking available video and gathering other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
