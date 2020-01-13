Police: Lincoln man found with gun, drugs

Lincoln police arrested a 27-year-old man downtown Sunday night after finding a gun on him and drugs in his vehicle.

Officers were in the area of 11th and M streets about 5 p.m. because of an earlier string of burglaries at the Latitude apartments when they spotted a 1994 Ford Ranger that has been towed several times because it had fictitious license plates.

A man, who turned out to be Brandon Barker, 27, of Lincoln, was leaning into the truck.

Officer Erin Spilker said Barker originally gave officers a fake name and claimed the truck wasn't his. A check of the license plate revealed it was stolen last week from the 800 block of North 38th Street.

When officers searched Barker, they found he was wearing body armor and had a concealed handgun in a shoulder holster. Spilker said Barker, who does not have a concealed carry permit, told officers the gun was not his.

A search of the truck turned up 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, 16.3 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of a waxy brown substance suspected to be drugs, and nine pills of a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, for which Barker did not have a prescription.