Police: Lincoln man being arrested bit officer
Police: Lincoln man being arrested bit officer

Police say a 26-year-old Lincoln man being arrested for a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon bit an officer's hand, leaving cuts on the officer's hand.

Guillermo Castillo Jr. was booked on suspicion of assaulting an officer, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and failure to comply with an officer.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the 800 block of Peach Street at about 2:30 p.m. on a man breaking windows and threatening a woman. When officers decided to arrest the man, Castillo, he put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed but then yelled and threw his body backward into officers as they tried to put him in the cruiser, she said.

That's when, Spilker said, Castillo bit the officer, leaving several cuts. She said the officer was treated at a local hospital.

Guillermo Castillo Jr.

Last, First Name:

CASTILLO, GUILLERMO

Race/Sex:

H/M

Date of Birth:

06/20/1993

Booking Time:

04/08/2020 / 15:24:10

Charges:

  • ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
