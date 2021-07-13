Police: Lincoln man arrested after assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend, neighbor

A 27-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and another woman, leaving both women hospitalized, according to an arrest affidavit.

The arrest comes weeks after Jesean Morris showed up at an apartment near 26th and K streets where his ex-girlfriend lives and demanded her car keys, according to the affidavit filed by Lincoln Police Officer Eric Dlouhy. The woman had a protection order against Morris.

A Lancaster County Court warrant was issued for Morris' arrest on June 29. He was arrested in Omaha on July 5 on suspicion of two counts of criminal trespass and a set of misdemeanor accusations that appear to be unrelated to his warrant. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail.

Morris' ex-girlfriend, who was 17 weeks pregnant at the time, told police that she was entering her apartment on June 16 with her 3-year-old when she struggled with Morris over the keys, and called for help from a neighbor.

According to the affidavit, as the neighbor tried to intervene, Morris punched the woman twice, knocking her to the ground. The pregnant woman told police Morris then turned his attention back to her, pulling her hair and punching her three to five times in the face.