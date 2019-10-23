{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police believe the home hit by gunfire Tuesday night was targeted, a department spokeswoman said. 

Multiple people near Seventh and C streets called police to report hearing gunshots at 11:30 p.m., Officer Angela Sands said. 

Officers found a bullet hole in the back door to a home in the area and learned the bullet was lodged in an interior wall, Sands said. 

No injuries were reported though three people were in the home at the time.

The residents suspect someone they know may have targeted them, she said.

Investigators do not believe it is related to other shootings at this time, she said.

