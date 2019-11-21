A 38-year-old Lincoln man being stopped on suspicion of drunken driving ended up being arrested after pulling out a bottle of Fireball whiskey, police say.
Sgt. Angela Sands said police arrested Richard Kercheval on suspicion of driving during revocation and DUI-fourth offense with refusal to submit to a breath test. He also was cited on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and careless driving.
Sands said just before midnight Tuesday, an officer spotted a GMC Envoy swerving across lane lines near 10th and O streets. The driver, Kercheval, had bloodshot, watery eyes and didn’t know where he was, Sands said.
She said he also refused to shut off the SUV, then pulled out the whiskey bottle and tried to take a drink, which the officer knocked from his hands to prevent it from interfering with the DUI investigation.
Sands said Kercheval began to fight, but was taken into custody by the officer and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper who had come to assist. She said Kercheval refused to cooperate with the DUI investigation.
