Police: Kids, animals removed from Havelock home due to neglect

Animal Control officials on Thursday removed three dogs and a cat from a home in the Havelock neighborhood after their owner was arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
According to the Lincoln Police Department, on Jan. 1, an officer was investigating a report of child neglect at 5917 Havelock Ave. Lincoln police Capt. Todd Kocian said Anettra Billings left her children alone in the house after dark, which resulted in them becoming scared and running to a neighbor, who contacted LPD.
The officer decided the children needed to be taken away from the home, but contacted Billings by phone and determined that the animals were being cared for and the criteria for animal neglect hadn't been met.
Two days later, a neighbor called Animal Control to report that the pets were unattended. But officers weren't able to enter the home because they didn't have permission from the property owner.
Thursday morning, LPD responded again and found Billings outside. Officers arrested her on suspicion of child neglect and gained access to the home to rescue the animals.
Animal Control Officer Scott Lowry said a 3-month-old puppy was malnourished and emaciated, but the other three animals were in good condition. All four animals were taken to the Capital Humane Society, where they underwent a full evaluation. All are expected to be OK.
Kocian said Billings is no longer in custody, and the children have been turned over to their grandparents.
Lowry said Billings was cited Thursday afternoon for animal neglect.
