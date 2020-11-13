Police: Investigation into counterfeit drugs led to Lincoln man's arrest Thursday

An investigation into counterfeit oxycodone and fentanyl led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Lincoln man Thursday afternoon, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said narcotics officers with the Lincoln Police Department contacted Treyvon Barowski at his apartment in the 6100 block of Thornton Drive, in southwest Lincoln, at about 12:45 p.m.

Bonkiewicz said investigators believed he was delivering counterfeit drugs that had caused two people to overdose.

He said a search of the apartment turned up 1.1 grams of suspected cocaine; 55 oxycodone pills; 21 Clonazepam pills; two Zolpidem pills; $12,504 cash; two handguns, one with a defaced serial number; and a rifle.

Police arrested Barowski on suspicion of four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession with intent to deliver, as well as three counts of possession of a firearm and money during a drug crime and possession of a defaced firearm.

