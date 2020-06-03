Police investigating whether 7 Lincoln break-ins in 24 hours are connected

Lincoln police say they are trying to determine whether seven smash-and-grab break-ins over a 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday could be related.
Officer Erin Spilker said they include:
* The Bike Rack, 3321 Pioneers Blvd., around 4 a.m. Wednesday when a large front window was shattered to steal an $1,800 charcoal Trek Farley bike.
* Super C, 2601 Ticonderoga Drive, at 3 a.m. Wednesday when a front door was shattered and five bottles of alcohol stolen.
* Zeppelin Bar & Grill, 1101 Bond St., at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when a front desk clerk at the adjoining hotel heard noise coming from the bar and scared off two people inside who had broken a window to get inside.
* Godfather's, 3301 O St., at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when a glass door was broken to get inside and an office door damaged.
* Kwik Shop, 3301 Holdrege St., around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when a door window was smashed and two bottles of vodka, iced tea and ramen noodles were taken.
* Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, 5022 Old Cheney Road, at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when a glass door was broken and $400 of vape accessories stolen.
* Gamers, 2727 Dan Ave., at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when the front door was broken and things thrown around and items taken. An employee was inside at the time, but didn't confront the thieves.
Spilker said they are asking anyone with video in the area of the break-ins to contact police.
