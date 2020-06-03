Police investigating whether 7 Lincoln break-ins in 24 hours are connected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police say they are trying to determine whether seven smash-and-grab break-ins over a 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday could be related.

Officer Erin Spilker said they include:

* The Bike Rack, 3321 Pioneers Blvd., around 4 a.m. Wednesday when a large front window was shattered to steal an $1,800 charcoal Trek Farley bike.

* Super C, 2601 Ticonderoga Drive, at 3 a.m. Wednesday when a front door was shattered and five bottles of alcohol stolen.

* Zeppelin Bar & Grill, 1101 Bond St., at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when a front desk clerk at the adjoining hotel heard noise coming from the bar and scared off two people inside who had broken a window to get inside.

* Godfather's, 3301 O St., at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when a glass door was broken to get inside and an office door damaged.

* Kwik Shop, 3301 Holdrege St., around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when a door window was smashed and two bottles of vodka, iced tea and ramen noodles were taken.

* Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, 5022 Old Cheney Road, at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when a glass door was broken and $400 of vape accessories stolen.