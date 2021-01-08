Police investigating whether 22-year-old fired gunshots in 3 locations Thursday night

Lincoln police say they arrested a 22-year-old man early Friday for carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a peace officer after finding a 9mm gun under his seat in a traffic stop.
Now, they're looking into whether he was the one who fired off shots at three places around town just a few hours earlier, according to Officer Erin Spilker.
She said the first of the shootings happened around 10 p.m. at a home near 17th and South streets. A 21-year-old woman was at home with a 2-year-old, a 17- and 45-year-old when she heard gunshots.
Police found multiple gunshots had struck the home and shell casings in the alley, where they were believed to have been fired, she said.
The next was just before 11 p.m., at a home on Baldwin Avenue near 43rd Street, where they were called on reports of gunshots. A 19-year-old told police he heard several gunshots fired into the home where he and his 60-year-old father live.
Police found several bullet holes and shell casings in the front yard, Spilker said.
About 45 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of North 27th Street on reports of gunshots being fired. Police found damage to a window and gutter of an unoccupied building and several spent shell casings across the street, she said.
At around 2:30 a.m. Friday an officer stopped a silver Nissan Versa with no license plates two blocks from there. Because the driver's license was suspended, police decided to tow the car.
Spilker said the passenger, 22-year-old Dontaiven Drappeaux, was acting suspicious as he got out of the car. Police then found a 9mm gun under his seat. When they approached him about it, he took off running, she said.
After a short chase, they arrested him on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon, Spilker said. She said he had a fanny pack with 9mm rounds on him, the same caliber of the shell casings found at the scenes.
