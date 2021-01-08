Police investigating whether 22-year-old fired gunshots in 3 locations Thursday night

Lincoln police say they arrested a 22-year-old man early Friday for carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a peace officer after finding a 9mm gun under his seat in a traffic stop.

Now, they're looking into whether he was the one who fired off shots at three places around town just a few hours earlier, according to Officer Erin Spilker.

She said the first of the shootings happened around 10 p.m. at a home near 17th and South streets. A 21-year-old woman was at home with a 2-year-old, a 17- and 45-year-old when she heard gunshots.

Police found multiple gunshots had struck the home and shell casings in the alley, where they were believed to have been fired, she said.

The next was just before 11 p.m., at a home on Baldwin Avenue near 43rd Street, where they were called on reports of gunshots. A 19-year-old told police he heard several gunshots fired into the home where he and his 60-year-old father live.

Police found several bullet holes and shell casings in the front yard, Spilker said.