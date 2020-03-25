You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating theft of guns, tools from unlocked pickup
Police investigating theft of guns, tools from unlocked pickup

Police say they're investigating two guns, a wallet and tools being stolen from an unlocked pickup overnight Monday near South 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 46-year-old Lincoln man reported the theft Tuesday morning after discovering they had been taken from his 2019 Ford F-150 truck parked in his driveway on LaSalle Street.

She said a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle with diamond back scope and M&P 9c 9mm pistol were taken. The pistol was in a Hornady gun safe in the backseat of the truck's cab. The loss was estimated at $2,200.

