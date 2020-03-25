Police investigating theft of guns, tools from unlocked pickup

Police say they're investigating two guns, a wallet and tools being stolen from an unlocked pickup overnight Monday near South 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 46-year-old Lincoln man reported the theft Tuesday morning after discovering they had been taken from his 2019 Ford F-150 truck parked in his driveway on LaSalle Street.

She said a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle with diamond back scope and M&P 9c 9mm pistol were taken. The pistol was in a Hornady gun safe in the backseat of the truck's cab. The loss was estimated at $2,200.

