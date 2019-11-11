A 23-year-old man went to a Lincoln hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen on Monday.
Police Capt. Danny Reitan said the victim reported that he had gotten into a verbal and physical fight with someone he knows. At some point, the other person brandished a knife at the victim and wounded him with it.
It happened sometime between 4 and 7 a.m. Monday at an unknown location in Lincoln, Reitan said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The investigation is ongoing.