{{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old man went to a Lincoln hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen on Monday.

Police Capt. Danny Reitan said the victim reported that he had gotten into a verbal and physical fight with someone he knows. At some point, the other person brandished a knife at the victim and wounded him with it.

It happened sometime between 4 and 7 a.m. Monday at an unknown location in Lincoln, Reitan said.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The investigation is ongoing.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments