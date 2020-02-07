You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating spate of stolen cars from north Lincoln apartment complexes
Police investigating spate of stolen cars from north Lincoln apartment complexes

Lincoln police say they’re looking into a spate of stolen cars overnight Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said they started getting calls just before 7 a.m. to the Villa Apartments near 70th and Adams streets when people leaving for work started finding their cars rifled through or — in two cases — gone.

She said a blue 2014 GMC Terrain and a 2011 black Dodge Caliber both were stolen. Thieves had broken into three other vehicles there.

Spilker said a little later in the morning, police were called about a mile and a half away to the Chateau Apartments near Cotner and Vine streets, where a black Toyota Scion was stolen and two other cars broken into. She said police still were getting information on that one.

They are looking into the possibility they could be connected.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

