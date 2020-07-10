You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating shooting in Lincoln alley
Police investigating shooting in Lincoln alley

Police are trying to identify the man who fired a shot at a Lincoln man Thursday afternoon near 20th and Washington streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went there just before 4:30 p.m. on a report of an assault involving a handgun and talked with a 28-year-old man who said he’d been involved in a fight with a man who had come to his house with two others.

When the 28-year-old knocked the man to the ground and walked up to him on the ground, the man's two friends lifted their shirts to show the guns in their waistbands.

Bonkiewicz said the three men got into a vehicle and drove a short distance down an alley, but then stopped and one of the men fired a single shot back in the victim's direction before driving off.

Police recovered one shell casing from the alley and processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. Bonkiewicz said the investigation is ongoing.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

