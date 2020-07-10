Police investigating shooting in Lincoln alley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are trying to identify the man who fired a shot at a Lincoln man Thursday afternoon near 20th and Washington streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went there just before 4:30 p.m. on a report of an assault involving a handgun and talked with a 28-year-old man who said he’d been involved in a fight with a man who had come to his house with two others.

When the 28-year-old knocked the man to the ground and walked up to him on the ground, the man's two friends lifted their shirts to show the guns in their waistbands.

Bonkiewicz said the three men got into a vehicle and drove a short distance down an alley, but then stopped and one of the men fired a single shot back in the victim's direction before driving off.

Police recovered one shell casing from the alley and processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. Bonkiewicz said the investigation is ongoing.

