Police investigating shooting at north Lincoln mobile home park

  • Updated
  • 0

Police are investigating after multiple reports of shots fired at a north Lincoln mobile home park Monday night led officers to three 9 mm shell casings but no suspects, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers responded to the neighborhood, near North First Street and West Belmont Avenue, at around 8:50 p.m. Monday after residents reported two people fled the area on foot after gunshots rang out.

Investigators found the shell casings but did not observe damage to any nearby property in the 300 block of Gaslight Lane, Vollmer said. An investigation is ongoing.

