Police investigating series of east Lincoln car thefts linked to 'joyriding'

A teenager is in custody and an investigation is ongoing after three cars were reported stolen in east Lincoln early Monday morning and another two vehicles were broken into nearby, according to police.

The saga started with a reported hit-and-run crash around 6:30 a.m. Monday in west Lincoln, near West S and Northwest Sixth streets, where witnesses told police a teenage male had fled the crash scene, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Police arrested an intoxicated 17-year-old nearby and took him to the Youth Assessment Center, Vollmer said. He was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of theft by receiving, minor in possession and providing false information.

The involved vehicle, a 2006 GMC Envoy, was reported stolen from an east Lincoln neighborhood later Monday morning, Vollmer said. The car's owner had left the keys inside the unlocked SUV, according to police.

East Lincoln residents reported at least two additional vehicles stolen sometime Sunday night, including a 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz worth around $35,000, Vollmer said.

Police found the Hyundai, stolen from a driveway near 87th Street and Leighton Avenue, totaled in a drainage ditch just south of Havelock, Vollmer said.

Around the same time, officers fielded a report of a 2021 Chrysler minivan taken from an apartment complex near 84th Street and Lexington Avenue, Vollmer said.

Police haven't found the van, which was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen sometime Sunday night, said Vollmer, who attributed the series of thefts and subsequent crashes to "joyriding."

Vollmer said the cases are inherently linked by their proximity and timeframe, but said investigators haven't identified a suspect in the two unsolved thefts.

