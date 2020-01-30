Police investigating online threats made against SCC

A contest to name a cafeteria at Southeast Community College's Lincoln campus received hundreds of submissions.

But included in the suggestions were hundreds of what Lincoln Police called "unusual" comments, including some that were deemed as threatening.

Students and employees were asked to submit potential names for the eatery either on a piece of paper dropped in a box, or through a website accessible by using a cellphone to scan a QR code included on a flyer.

When SCC officials began to review the online submissions, they discovered nearly 400 messages, police said.

Many followed similar themes and appeared to have been made by the same individual, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Some of the messages received online intimated the campus at 8800 O St. could be targeted between Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, Spilker added.

Administrators contacted police and shared information with students and staff through text messages, according to SCC spokesman Stu Osterthun.

"SCC received some communications that we believe needs to be further investigated," the first text read. The second informed students there was no immediate threat and that an investigation was ongoing.

On Thursday, Spilker said police are still trying to determine who made the threats.

