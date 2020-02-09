You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigating north Lincoln shooting
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Police investigating north Lincoln shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in north Lincoln, according to Lincoln police.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 25th and Holdrege streets. Police were called to the scene on reports that the victim had been shot by another man, who then got into a car and left.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
1
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News