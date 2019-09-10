{{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating an incident Monday afternoon at a north Lincoln motel as a robbery.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a couple had gone to the Oak Park Motel near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly before 5:30 p.m. asking to see a room. When the 62-year-old manager showed them, they kept her from leaving, at one point physically holding her there.

She was eventually able to get away and discovered someone had taken cash and valuables from a secured area of the manager’s office, Bonkiewicz said.

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

