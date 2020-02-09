Police investigating north-central Lincoln shooting

A man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in north-central Lincoln, according to Lincoln police.
The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 25th and Holdrege streets. Police were called to the scene on reports that the victim had been shot by another man, who then got into a car and left.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
