Police investigating morning robbery attempt at Lincoln Family Dollar store

Lincoln police were called to Family Dollar at 24th and N streets Friday morning on a report of a robbery.

It happened at about 9:20 a.m.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said early reports indicated that a man had made a demand for the money in the register while appearing to simulate holding a weapon in his hoodie.

The clerk yelled that the store was being robbed, and the suspect left. Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

Investigators processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. The investigation is ongoing, Bonkiewicz said.

