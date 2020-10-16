 Skip to main content
Police investigating morning robbery attempt at Lincoln Family Dollar store
Police investigating morning robbery attempt at Lincoln Family Dollar store

Lincoln police were called to Family Dollar at 24th and N streets Friday morning on a report of a robbery.

It happened at about 9:20 a.m.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said early reports indicated that a man had made a demand for the money in the register while appearing to simulate holding a weapon in his hoodie.

The clerk yelled that the store was being robbed, and the suspect left. Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

Investigators processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. The investigation is ongoing, Bonkiewicz said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

