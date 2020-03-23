You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating gunshots fired near Second and D in Lincoln
Police investigating gunshots fired near Second and D in Lincoln

Police are investigating gunshots at Second and D streets on Sunday night. 

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Officer Erin Spilker said police found multiple spent shell casings but no damage or victims.

She said officers canvassed the area, talked to witnesses and collected forensic and digital evidence.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Spilker said, it appeared that multiple vehicles were present when an occupant from one began firing a handgun at another vehicle.

She said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call police.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

