Police investigating gunshots fired near Second and D in Lincoln

Police are investigating gunshots at Second and D streets on Sunday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Officer Erin Spilker said police found multiple spent shell casings but no damage or victims.

She said officers canvassed the area, talked to witnesses and collected forensic and digital evidence.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Spilker said, it appeared that multiple vehicles were present when an occupant from one began firing a handgun at another vehicle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call police.

Today's county jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.