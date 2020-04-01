Police investigating gunshots early Wednesday near 56th, Nebraska 2

Lincoln police say they are investigating gunshots fired early Wednesday near South 56th Street and Nebraska 2.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the 5500 block of Shady Creek Court at 12:47 a.m. on a report of gunshots.
When they arrived, they didn't find any suspects, victims or damage. But they did find multiple spent shell casings.
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
