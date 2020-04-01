You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating gunshots early Wednesday near 56th, Nebraska 2
Police investigating gunshots early Wednesday near 56th, Nebraska 2

Lincoln police say they are investigating gunshots fired early Wednesday near South 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the 5500 block of Shady Creek Court at 12:47 a.m. on a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they didn't find any suspects, victims or damage. But they did find multiple spent shell casings. 

The investigation is ongoing, he said. 

Police logo 2017
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

