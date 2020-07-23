Police investigating fatal shooting on StarTran bus at 23rd and A

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a shooting that killed a passenger on a StarTran bus at 23rd and A streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman who was the lone passenger was shot as the bus headed east on A street, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

Rescue workers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Bliemeister said the preliminary investigation shows that, as the bus was driving, a bullet entered the driver's side of the bus, hitting the woman where she was seated.

Investigators are working to notify family members, canvassing the area for witnesses and searching for digital and forensic evidence.

A Street is expected to be shut down there as police work there, so it's best to avoid the area, if possible.

Bliemeister said more details would be released Friday morning.

The homicide Lincoln's third in July -- following a fatal stabbing and a fatal shooting that both occurred July 13 -- and the city's seventh for the year. For comparison, Lincoln recorded a record 11 homicides in 2016.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.