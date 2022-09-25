Police investigating fatal shooting in alley near downtown Lincoln

Lincoln police say a man died after being shot in an alley near the downtown area early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the alley near O Street and Antelope Valley Parkway at 12:06 a.m. and located the shooting victim, a man believed to be in his 30s.

The unidentified victim died at the scene, police said. The man suspected in the shooting fled by foot.

No arrests had been reported by Sunday morning as the investigation continued.

Police ask anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.