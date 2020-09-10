 Skip to main content
Police investigating early morning assault and robbery
Police investigating early morning assault and robbery

Lincoln police are investigating a report of an early morning robbery Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 4:30 a.m. a 39-year-old man reported being assaulted and robbed outside a mobile home park near 25th and Theresa streets, near Cornhusker Highway.

She said the man told police he had been visiting someone there when multiple people began assaulting him. He was kicked and punched several times before they took off with his billfold, cash, phone and electronic benefits card.

Spilker said he was treated and released for cuts and bruises. 

The case remains under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

