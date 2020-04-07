Police investigating early Monday fire near 88th & Old Cheney as arson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating a small fire early Monday at a home on 88th Street just south of Old Cheney Road as a suspected case of arson.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said smoke detectors alerted the residents around 4 a.m. to a fire in an office.

The four adults inside had put out the small fire and got outside before firefighters arrived.

Officer Erin Spilker said it appeared that someone had put gasoline on a flammable item and threw it into the office window. The fire, which caused $2,000 damage, remains under investigation, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.