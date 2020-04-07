Police investigating early Monday fire near 88th & Old Cheney as arson

Police are investigating a small fire early Monday at a home on 88th Street just south of Old Cheney Road as a suspected case of arson.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said smoke detectors alerted the residents around 4 a.m. to a fire in an office.
The four adults inside had put out the small fire and got outside before firefighters arrived.
Officer Erin Spilker said it appeared that someone had put gasoline on a flammable item and threw it into the office window. The fire, which caused $2,000 damage, remains under investigation, she said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.