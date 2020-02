Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in central Lincoln.

The shooting was called in at about 3 a.m. after three shots were fired on the 1100 block of South 33rd Street.

The shots caused about $500 worth of damage to a nearby car and home, but nobody was injured.

Police were still investigating and had not made any arrests as of Sunday evening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

