Police investigating drive-by shooting in north Lincoln
Police investigating drive-by shooting in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to reports of gunshots near the 2400 block of Dudley Street early Sunday morning.

At about 4:54 a.m., police arrived to the scene to find that several shots had struck a residence on that block and damaged some items inside, according to LPD Sgt. Michael Schmidt.

No injuries were reported and police had no suspects as of Sunday afternoon.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Husker News