Police identified the 26-year-old man who died at a Lincoln hospital Wednesday within minutes of a fatal shooting at a home a mile away as Martae Green of Bellevue.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Thursday investigators still aren't connecting Green's death with Audrea Craig’s killing at her house at 26th and South streets.
But they are working to determine if they are connected, given the "nature of the victims' injuries, the overlapping timeline of the two incidents and the close proximity."
Police responded first to a 911 call just after 3:45 a.m. to Craig’s house at 2046 S. 26th St. on a report that she had been shot.
Bliemeister said police found the 34-year-old woman dead of multiple gunshot wounds to her chest.
Around the same time police were responding there, they got a call about a man, Green, being dropped off at the ER at Bryan West Hospital with a gunshot wound.
He was unresponsive and died there at 4:37 a.m.
Bliemeister said an autopsy was set for Friday to determine Green's cause of death, which wasn’t immediately clear.
“The autopsy is going to be a crucial component of Martae Green’s death investigation in order to solidify the cause of death to ensure that it was a gunshot wound,” he said.
The police chief said the expertise of the pathologist will assist in guiding their investigative strategies as they move forward.
Bliemeister said multiple people in two vehicles had helped him into the emergency room and told staff he had been shot, but they left before police got there.
Police since have found the vehicles, but he didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. Bliemeister said they still were working to identify those who dropped off Green.
They also were looking for anyone with video surveillance in the area of the hospital or 26th and South.
He said investigators had surveillance video from outside and inside the house where Craig lived with her five children and her boyfriend.
Bliemeister said investigators are looking into a friend’s report that they had recent break-ins at the house.
None had been reported to police.
Asked how concerned the nearby public should be, he said police were working around the clock to determine if this was a targeted incident.