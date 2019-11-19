Lincoln police are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man whose body was found Friday in some bushes near West O Street and Capitol Beach Boulevard.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a person walking a dog found the body about 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Bonkiewicz said it was clear that the man, identified as Michael W. Hager of Lincoln, had been dead for some time.
He said that though "nothing stood out about the death as suspicious," police continue to investigate and an autopsy has been ordered.
Bonkiewicz said Hager is believed to be a transient.