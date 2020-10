Police investigating burning of red baseball hat on Capitol grounds

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called to the state Capitol last week on a suspected arson after two individuals were seen burning a red baseball hat on the sidewalk.

Firefighters responded to the south side of the building just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to Lincoln Police, after a passerby reported flames rising 5 feet high.

One of the individuals was apparently filming the incident, the passerby told police.

All that was left of the baseball hat when firefighters arrived was a scorch mark on the sidewalk, however.

Police said they are reviewing security footage from the Capitol.

