Police investigating burglary of turtle from Lincoln home
Police investigating burglary of turtle from Lincoln home

Ninja the turtle

Ninja the turtle

 Courtesy photo

Lincoln police are investigating the burglary of a terrapin turtle named Ninja who disappeared from a home near 29th and P streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a man house-sitting for a 42-year-old man reported the turtle-napping late Sunday morning.

The 48-year-old man said someone had gotten in the home and stole Ninja (who is described as about 4-5 inches in diameter) from its habitat as well as its food.

Bonkiewicz said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was taken. Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence, and this investigation is ongoing. 

