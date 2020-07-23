Police investigating break-in at 33rd and A

Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a convenience store at 33rd and A streets Wednesday.
Officer Erin Spilker said someone delivering newspapers called police just before 3 a.m. after noticing the front glass broken at the Fast Mart. She said police arrived to find alcohol and tobacco products strewn about.
The owner estimated there were $600 worth of products — including bottles of alcohol and vape products — stolen.
