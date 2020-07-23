You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating break-in at 33rd and A
Police investigating break-in at 33rd and A

Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a convenience store at 33rd and A streets Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said someone delivering newspapers called police just before 3 a.m. after noticing the front glass broken at the Fast Mart. She said police arrived to find alcohol and tobacco products strewn about.

The owner estimated there were $600 worth of products — including bottles of alcohol and vape products — stolen.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

