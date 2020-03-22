You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating body found in Wilderness Park
Lincoln Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Sunday morning in Wilderness Park. Photo by Peter Salter

 PETER SALTER, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

Lincoln Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Sunday morning in Wilderness Park.

A person walking on a trail in the park came upon the body and called police at about 11:30 a.m.

Sgt. David Munn said the body, which was just southwest of Pioneers Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail, looked like it had been in the woods for a couple days.

Munn said it was too early in the investigation to determine a cause of death.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

