Police investigating body found in Wilderness Park

Lincoln Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Sunday morning in Wilderness Park.

A person walking on a trail in the park came upon the body and called police at about 11:30 a.m.

Sgt. David Munn said the body, which was just southwest of Pioneers Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail, looked like it had been in the woods for a couple days.

Munn said it was too early in the investigation to determine a cause of death.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

