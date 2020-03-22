Police investigating body found in Wilderness Park

Lincoln Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Sunday morning in Wilderness Park.
A person walking on a trail in the park came upon the body and called police at about 11:30 a.m.
Sgt. David Munn said the body, which was just southwest of Pioneers Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail, looked like it had been in the woods for a couple days.
Munn said it was too early in the investigation to determine a cause of death.
