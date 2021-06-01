Police investigating BB gun shootings at northwest Lincoln golf course

Two people golfing in northwest Lincoln were struck by BBs over the weekend, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 37-year-old woman went to the hospital Monday afternoon with a BB lodged under her skin. She told police she had been struck while in a moving golf cart at Fairways at Lincoln, 375 Fletcher Ave., at about 1 p.m.

Spilker said a 22-year-old man heard about the woman's report and told police the same thing happened to him Sunday afternoon. He heard the noise, then felt his arm hit.

He was on a moving golf cart at the time, too.

She said police are investigating the incidents and looking into the nearby apartment complex for video surveillance that may show a suspect.

