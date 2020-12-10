Police investigating armed robbery Thursday morning at Bethany neighborhood Kwik Shop

Lincoln police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning at a gas station in the Bethany neighborhood.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to the Kwik Shop at 1441 N. Cotner Blvd. at 8:22 a.m.
Someone came in the store with a gun and wearing a mask and left with cash, heading west, according to scanner traffic.
Further information wasn't yet available.
