Police investigating armed robbery Thursday morning at Bethany neighborhood Kwik Shop
Lincoln police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning at a gas station in the Bethany neighborhood.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to the Kwik Shop at 1441 N. Cotner Blvd. at 8:22 a.m.

Someone came in the store with a gun and wearing a mask and left with cash, heading west, according to scanner traffic.

Further information wasn't yet available.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

