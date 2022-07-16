Police investigating another car fire in east Lincoln

For the third time in less than a week, Lincoln police are looking into a car fire in the area of South 70th and A streets.

Police Sgt. Jason Wesch said someone set fire to a Hyundai Tucson in the 7300 Block of Candletree Lane at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were called shortly after and discovered the Tucson fully engulfed. The car was a total loss, said Lincoln Fire and Rescue Investigator Thomas Schmidt.

A Chevy Equinox parked next to the Tucson also sustained exterior damage. In total, the fire caused about $30,000 in damage to the cars.

It's unclear how the fire was started, but police are investigating it as an arson. No suspects have been identified.

Wesch said it's unknown if the fire is connected to a pair of early morning car fires and a vandalism at an elementary school last Tuesday in the same part of town.

A 2014 Buick LaCrosse was destroyed in a fire just before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday near South 70th and A streets. An electrical issue is believed to have started the blaze.

Then about 40 minutes later, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Roanoke Court about another car fire. This time, a textbook on the floor of a 1999 Honda Accord had been lit on fire, causing about $800 in damage.

Police are also investigating a vandalism at Morley Elementary School just south of 70th and A streets that caused about $1,750 in damage inside the school.