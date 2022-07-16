 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Police investigating another car fire in east Lincoln

  • 0

For the third time in less than a week, Lincoln police are looking into a car fire in the area of South 70th and A streets.

Police Sgt. Jason Wesch said someone set fire to a Hyundai Tucson in the 7300 Block of Candletree Lane at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were called shortly after and discovered the Tucson fully engulfed. The car was a total loss, said Lincoln Fire and Rescue Investigator Thomas Schmidt.

Electrical fire causes $250,000 in damage to southeast Lincoln clothing store
Woman found dead in Lincoln stream ID'd; was retired Union College professor

A Chevy Equinox parked next to the Tucson also sustained exterior damage. In total, the fire caused about $30,000 in damage to the cars.

It's unclear how the fire was started, but police are investigating it as an arson. No suspects have been identified.

Wesch said it's unknown if the fire is connected to a pair of early morning car fires and a vandalism at an elementary school last Tuesday in the same part of town. 

People are also reading…

A 2014 Buick LaCrosse was destroyed in a fire just before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday near South 70th and A streets. An electrical issue is believed to have started the blaze.

Then about 40 minutes later, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Roanoke Court about another car fire. This time, a textbook on the floor of a 1999 Honda Accord had been lit on fire, causing about $800 in damage.

Police are also investigating a vandalism at Morley Elementary School just south of 70th and A streets that caused about $1,750 in damage inside the school.

Police logo 2020

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News